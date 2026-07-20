Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Up 2.7% - Time to Buy?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,454.99 and last traded at $1,390.95. Approximately 12,371,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 16,414,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,354.82.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDK. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus began coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,803.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Up 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,746.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,048.16.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandisk by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tema ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandisk by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nolet Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the second quarter worth about $281,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here