Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Up 3.3% - Should You Buy?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $736.00 and last traded at $724.63. Approximately 12,628,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 19,474,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $701.59.

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Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SNDK. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $594.48.

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Sandisk Stock Up 3.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of -95.47 and a beta of 5.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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