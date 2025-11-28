Free Trial
Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $27.17 after a $25.66 close and last trading at $27.22 (up about 6.4%) on a light volume of just 1,532 shares.
  • Zacks downgraded Sands China from "strong-buy" to "hold" on Oct. 22, while the MarketBeat consensus remains a Moderate Buy (one Strong Buy, three Holds).
  • The stock is trading above its 50-day ($26.12) and 200-day ($24.14) moving averages; Sands China operates major integrated resorts and casinos in Macao, including The Venetian Macao and The Londoner Macao.
Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $27.17. Sands China shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 1,532 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Sands China from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sands China currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Sands China Trading Up 6.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

