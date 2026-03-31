Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$163.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$156.00 to C$163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein's target price indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock's previous close.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$149.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$156.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$153.60.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8%

CNR traded up C$1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$142.35. 523,282 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$142.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$136.85. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$126.11 and a one year high of C$154.63.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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