Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.50.

SGMO stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 679.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,592.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 325,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 313,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,324,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company's stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

