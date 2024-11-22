Sanjay Datta Sells 18,619 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 18,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,299,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,712,204.68. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $102,840.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $119,310.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $77,550.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $80,715.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $73,020.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $61,935.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $74.06. 5,640,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,969. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 754,416 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Upstart by 689.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company's stock worth $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 514,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company's stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 1,792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 277,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 4,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company's stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227,688 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

