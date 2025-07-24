Sanjit Biswas Sells 35,842 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 35,842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $1,384,576.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 978,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,814,984.26. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 124,158 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $4,703,105.04.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,736 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $1,791,936.48.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 114,264 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $4,422,016.80.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $6,332,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,605 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $1,094,799.90.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 136,395 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $6,278,261.85.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,526 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $1,965,976.98.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 63,017 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $2,932,811.18.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,457 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,577,449.81.

On Thursday, May 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 21,735 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $934,170.30.

Samsara Stock Down 1.3%

Samsara stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. 2,912,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,705. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock's fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. Samsara's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Samsara from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,352,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $900,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Samsara by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $644,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,575 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,881.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Samsara by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,174,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,995,000 after purchasing an additional 697,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

