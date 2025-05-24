Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Sanmina alerts: Sign Up

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SANM

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 5,883.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 718 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sanmina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sanmina wasn't on the list.

While Sanmina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here