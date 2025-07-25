Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director W. Barry Girling Sells 20,000 Shares

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ - Get Free Report) Director W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$27,160.00.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, W. Barry Girling sold 20,100 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$28,079.70.

On Friday, July 11th, W. Barry Girling sold 45,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$56,700.00.

On Friday, July 4th, W. Barry Girling sold 30,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$31,860.00.

On Friday, June 27th, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$18,860.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, W. Barry Girling sold 25,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$23,700.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

SCZ stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.31. 779,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

