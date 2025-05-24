SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance

SNWV opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.25. SANUWAVE Health has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32.

SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SANUWAVE Health news, insider Iulian Cioanta sold 3,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $114,992.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295.60. This represents a 98.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SANUWAVE Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in SANUWAVE Health during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SANUWAVE Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SANUWAVE Health in the 1st quarter valued at $18,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SANUWAVE Health in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

