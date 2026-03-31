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SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
SAP logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • SAP stock crossed below its 200‑day moving average Monday, trading as low as €142.10 and last at €142.56 versus a 200‑day MA of €201.21 — roughly 29% below — on volume of 3,568,581 shares.
  • SAP’s valuation and balance‑sheet snapshot: market cap about $169.6 billion, P/E 55.0, PEG 2.73, debt‑to‑equity 18.03, current ratio 1.17 and quick ratio 0.92.
  • Company profile: SAP provides enterprise applications and services worldwide, including SAP S/4HANA for business operations and SuccessFactors for HR and payroll management.
  • Interested in SAP? Here are five stocks we like better.

SAP SE (ETR:SAP - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €201.21 and traded as low as €142.10. SAP shares last traded at €142.56, with a volume of 3,568,581 shares changing hands.

SAP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €170.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €201.21.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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