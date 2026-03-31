SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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SAP Stock Performance

SAP SE ( ETR:SAP Get Free Report )'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €201.21 and traded as low as €142.10. SAP shares last traded at €142.56, with a volume of 3,568,581 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €170.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €201.21.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

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