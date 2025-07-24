Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Up 8.5% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY - Get Free Report) rose 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 1,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sappi had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

