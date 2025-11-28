Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Saputo (TSE:SAP - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Securities' price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the company's current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$39.25.

Saputo stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 225,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,928. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.33. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$22.59 and a 52 week high of C$39.57. The stock has a market cap of C$16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -197.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saputo (TSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. Saputo had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of C$4.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.7735369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

