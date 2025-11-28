Free Trial
Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • TD Securities raised its price target on Saputo to C$49.00 (from C$44.00) and keeps a "buy" rating, implying roughly a 24% upside from the current share price.
  • Overall analyst sentiment is positive: six analysts rate Saputo a "Buy" and one a "Hold," giving a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of C$39.25.
  • Saputo shares traded around C$39.50, near their 52-week high, with a market cap of C$16.19 billion; the company reported C$4.72 billion in quarterly revenue and C$0.45 EPS but showed a negative return on equity (−2.20%) and negative net margin (−0.84%).
Saputo (TSE:SAP - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Securities' price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the company's current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$39.25.

Saputo Trading Up 1.1%

Saputo stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 225,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,928. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.33. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$22.59 and a 52 week high of C$39.57. The stock has a market cap of C$16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -197.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saputo (TSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. Saputo had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of C$4.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.7735369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

