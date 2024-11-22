Sardar Biglari Buys 857 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $210.96 per share, with a total value of $180,792.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $275,849,397.36. The trade was a 0.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 384 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $207.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,852.80.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari acquired 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $328.48 per share, with a total value of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.

Shares of BH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.01. 4,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695. The company has a market capitalization of $474.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.40 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Biglari by 40.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Biglari by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biglari by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Biglari from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

