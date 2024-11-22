Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €164.60 ($173.26) and last traded at €175.80 ($185.05), with a volume of 5231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €168.00 ($176.84).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €190.46 and a 200 day moving average of €193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

