Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $200.20, but opened at $184.27. Sartorius shares last traded at $184.27, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Sartorius from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company's 50 day moving average price is $200.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). Sartorius had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

