Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Down 6.4% - What's Next?

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.03. 151,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,195,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Get Sasol alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sasol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sasol

Sasol Trading Down 5.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Sasol by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,093 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,288 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 106,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sasol by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 528,860 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sasol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sasol wasn't on the list.

While Sasol currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here