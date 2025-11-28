Free Trial
Saturnino Sixto Fanlo Sells 13,451 Shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of Green Dot on November 28 at an average price of $12.61 for a total of $169,617, reducing his stake by 12.67% to 92,737 shares valued at about $1.17 million.
  • Green Dot recently reported a surprise beat with $0.06 EPS vs. ($0.11) expected and revenue of $491.85 million (up 20.8% YoY); the stock traded around $12.57 and the company has set FY2025 guidance of 1.310–1.440 EPS.
  • Analysts are cautious with a consensus "Reduce" rating and an average price target near $12.56, while institutional ownership is very high at about 92.56%, with several funds adding or initiating positions.
Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $169,617.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 92,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,169,413.57. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.57. 1,038,682 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,987. Green Dot Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $491.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $483.84 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.Green Dot's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $14.25 target price on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk cut shares of Green Dot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut Green Dot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Green Dot from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.56.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $3,648,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 740,695 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 50,064 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,031,000. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 88,303 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 58,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 2,514.6% in the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77,198 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

