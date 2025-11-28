Saturnino Sixto Fanlo Sells 13,451 Shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $169,617.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 92,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,169,413.57. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.57. 1,038,682 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,987. Green Dot Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $491.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $483.84 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.Green Dot's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $14.25 target price on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk cut shares of Green Dot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut Green Dot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Green Dot from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $3,648,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 740,695 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 50,064 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,031,000. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 88,303 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 58,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 2,514.6% in the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77,198 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

