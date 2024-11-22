Saurabh Saha Sells 55,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA - Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $928,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,722,914.29. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 1,671 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $30,479.04.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saurabh Saha sold 2,592 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $39,709.44.

On Monday, October 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 22,205 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $350,839.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $909,150.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.3 %

CNTA stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,337. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $25.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,593 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company's stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

