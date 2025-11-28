Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,927,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session's volume of 1,360,005 shares.The stock last traded at $6.3130 and had previously closed at $5.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVRA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Savara from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Savara to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Savara from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Savara Stock Up 17.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,534,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 444,155 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 17.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Savara by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 17,600,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,164 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 371,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter worth $381,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

