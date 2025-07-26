SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.80 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Get SB Financial Group alerts: Sign Up

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SBFG opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. SB Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SB Financial Group news, Director Timothy L. Claxton acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,127 shares in the company, valued at $178,640.28. The trade was a 24.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 56.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 123.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,469 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBFG

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SB Financial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SB Financial Group wasn't on the list.

While SB Financial Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here