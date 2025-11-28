Free Trial
SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
SBI logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SBI hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $18.00 and last at $22.19 after previously closing at $41.00, with the share price well below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages ($43.64 and $39.78 respectively).
  • Strong recent earnings but low valuation: SBI reported $1.58 EPS vs. a $0.64 consensus and $3.11 billion in revenue, while the company trades at a P/E of 4.55 with a $6.5 billion market cap and solid profitability metrics (ROE 12.48%, net margin 14.51%).
SBI Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 6664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

SBI Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.76.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.94. SBI had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 14.51%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

SBI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

