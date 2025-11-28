SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

SBI Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 6664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

SBI Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.76.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.94. SBI had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 14.51%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

