Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading Up 7% After Insider Buying Activity

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 7% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 10.43 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13). 1,065,551 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 878,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Specifically, insider Martin Diggle acquired 44,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,044.96 ($5,429.48).

The company has a market cap of £102.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 3.42.

About Scancell

Scancell LSE: SCLP is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers. Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf' vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

