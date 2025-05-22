Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading Up 7% on Insider Buying Activity

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP - Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 10.43 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13). 1,065,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 878,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Specifically, insider Martin Diggle acquired 44,944 shares of Scancell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,044.96 ($5,424.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 13.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Scancell LSE: SCLP is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers. Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf' vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

