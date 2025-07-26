Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.59 million. Scholastic updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Scholastic Stock Up 23.9%

SCHL opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $750.27 million, a PE ratio of -667.50 and a beta of 1.08. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Scholastic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 164,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 96,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the company's stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,798 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Scholastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,851 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Scholastic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

