Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 341 and last traded at GBX 338.33, with a volume of 149279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.

The stock has a market cap of £229.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 326.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 317.24.

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 12.55 EPS for the quarter. Schroder Income Growth had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 91.20%.

In related news, insider June Aitken acquired 170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 326 per share, for a total transaction of £554.20. Also, insider Fraser McIntyre acquired 129 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 335 per share, for a total transaction of £432.15. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

- Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation. - Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors. - Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities. - Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

