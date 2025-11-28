Free Trial
Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • 52-week high: Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) reached a new 52-week high of GBX 341, last trading at GBX 338.33 on volume of 149,279 and was up about 0.4% that session.
  • Fund metrics: the stock has a market cap of £229.67 million, a P/E of 5.91, 50/200-day SMAs of GBX 326.51/317.24, reported quarterly EPS of GBX 12.55, a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 91.2%.
  • Dividend and insider activity: the trust has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years and is managed by Sue Noffke, while insiders recently bought small stakes (170 shares at GBX 326 and 129 shares at GBX 335), with insiders owning 0.45%.
Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 341 and last traded at GBX 338.33, with a volume of 149279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of £229.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 326.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 317.24.

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 12.55 EPS for the quarter. Schroder Income Growth had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 91.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroder Income Growth

In related news, insider June Aitken acquired 170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 326 per share, for a total transaction of £554.20. Also, insider Fraser McIntyre acquired 129 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 335 per share, for a total transaction of £432.15. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

About Schroder Income Growth

- Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation. - Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors. - Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities. - Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

