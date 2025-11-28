Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.50 and last traded at GBX 54.40, with a volume of 513921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.90.

Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £266.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.95.

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Schroder Real Estate Invest had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

The investment objective of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust ('the Company') is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth as a result of its investments in, and active management of, a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate.

