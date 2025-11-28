Free Trial
Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Reached new 52‑week high: Schroder Real Estate Invest traded as high as GBX 56.50 (last at GBX 54.40) on Friday with a volume of 513,921 shares, above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages (~GBX 51.8–51.95).
  • Valuation and balance‑sheet metrics: Market cap £266.08M, PE ratio 8.63 and beta 0.67, with debt‑to‑equity of 61.57 and strong liquidity (quick ratio 2.91, current ratio 4.46).
  • Recent earnings: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 2.10, with a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 3.89%.
Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.50 and last traded at GBX 54.40, with a volume of 513921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.90.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £266.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.95.

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Schroder Real Estate Invest had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust ('the Company') is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth as a result of its investments in, and active management of, a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

