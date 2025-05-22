Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Get Scor alerts: Sign Up

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCRYY shares. Barclays upgraded Scor to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Scor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Scor to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

View Our Latest Report on SCRYY

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.69 billion. Scor had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Analysts predict that Scor will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Scor Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. Scor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Scor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Scor wasn't on the list.

While Scor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here