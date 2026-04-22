Scotiabank Boosts TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to $97.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock's previous close.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday. Freedom Capital lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.97.

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TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $89.45. 699,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,718. The stock has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $93.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company's stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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