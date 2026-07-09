Scotiabank Expects Higher Earnings for Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan's current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

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Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.50.

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Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,114 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

More Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Freeport-McMoRan to $3.01 from $2.60, well above the current consensus of $2.59, while maintaining a Sector Outperform rating and a $77 price target .

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Freeport-McMoRan to $3.01 from $2.60, well above the current consensus of $2.59, while maintaining a rating and a . Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lifted its price target on FCX to $70 from $66, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels.

Morgan Stanley lifted its price target on FCX to from $66, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Articles focused on copper demand highlighted strong fundamentals from electrification, grid expansion, and data center growth, which support Freeport-McMoRan’s core copper business even as supply remains tight.

Articles focused on copper demand highlighted strong fundamentals from electrification, grid expansion, and data center growth, which support Freeport-McMoRan’s core copper business even as supply remains tight. Neutral Sentiment: Freeport-McMoRan declared a $0.15 per share cash dividend , which may attract income investors, but the headline was mostly framed as a valuation question rather than a clear catalyst. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Declared A Cash Dividend, Is It Still 19% Undervalued?

Freeport-McMoRan declared a , which may attract income investors, but the headline was mostly framed as a valuation question rather than a clear catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Reports noted output pressure at the key Grasberg mine , which could weigh on near-term production and raise concern about supply execution. Freeport McMoran (FCX) Faces Grasberg Output Pressure As Copper Demand Stays Strong

Reports noted output pressure at the key , which could weigh on near-term production and raise concern about supply execution. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also suggested broader commodity forecasters are turning more cautious on metals, which could cap enthusiasm for FCX if copper prices soften.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Further Reading

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