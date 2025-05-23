Scotiabank Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:LAC FY2025 Earnings

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas' current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas' FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LAC. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised Lithium Americas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$7.50.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of LAC opened at C$3.94 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$2.87 and a 1-year high of C$7.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.44.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

