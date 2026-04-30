Scotiabank Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $325.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Scotiabank's price target indicates a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.77.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $263.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $178.85 and a 1 year high of $265.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,465,945. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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