Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.05% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.58.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.6%

AMH traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 473,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 23,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,112 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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