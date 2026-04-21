Scotiabank Weighs in on Cameco's FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Cameco's current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cameco from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Cameco to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $171.20 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:CCJ opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cameco has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 127.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 604,841 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $14,252,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company's stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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