Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total transaction of $1,554,308.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 367,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,606,817.60. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.98, for a total transaction of $1,494,521.70.

On Friday, July 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $1,477,965.30.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $1,451,521.05.

On Monday, July 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $1,472,139.90.

On Friday, July 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $1,476,585.60.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total transaction of $1,686,146.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total transaction of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.83. 1,468,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.98. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Atlassian from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

