Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.23.

Get SEA alerts: Sign Up

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered SEA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,096.80 and a beta of 1.70. SEA has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $165.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SEA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEA wasn't on the list.

While SEA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here