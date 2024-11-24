Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,974 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock after selling 22,623 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC's holdings in SEA were worth $26,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $3,730,096,000 after buying an additional 5,295,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,544,000. Kora Management LP lifted its position in SEA by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $249,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in SEA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $322,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,314 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.21.

SEA Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE SE opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.60 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

