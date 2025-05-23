SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $165.90 and last traded at $164.59, with a volume of 1913600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.69.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,096.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. SEA's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $131,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

