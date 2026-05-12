SEA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 30,368 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 174% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,064 call options.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Y. Ma sold 176,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $15,473,515.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 895,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,398,071.84. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,568,052 shares of company stock worth $137,823,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $515,894,000 after buying an additional 521,782 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEA by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SEA by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $135,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,431 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in SEA by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,746 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sea delivered revenue of $7.1 billion , up 46.6% year over year and well above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued strong demand across its e-commerce and gaming businesses. Sea Limited Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Sea delivered revenue of , up and well above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued strong demand across its e-commerce and gaming businesses. Positive Sentiment: The company also posted net income of $438.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 billion , showing that profitability remains solid despite the earnings miss. Sea Limited Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

The company also posted and , showing that profitability remains solid despite the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Shares also drew attention from the options market, with unusually heavy call buying suggesting traders are positioning for more upside after the results.

Shares also drew attention from the options market, with unusually heavy call buying suggesting traders are positioning for more upside after the results. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS came in at $0.67 , below the $0.77 consensus estimate, which may temper enthusiasm around the report. Sea NYSE: SE Delivers Strong Q1 CY2026 Numbers, Stock Soars

Quarterly EPS came in at , below the consensus estimate, which may temper enthusiasm around the report. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by COO Gang Ye and insiders Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang may create some caution, though the sales were relatively small versus their remaining holdings.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

SEA Trading Up 14.5%

SE traded up $12.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,248,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,107. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. SEA has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SEA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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