Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5,717.14 and last traded at $5,659.6620, with a volume of 6391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,515.00.

Get Seaboard alerts: Sign Up

Seaboard Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,111.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,404.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $262.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.09%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Seaboard's payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company's stock worth $121,197,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 14,586.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,274 shares of the company's stock worth $67,890,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company's stock worth $21,313,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company's stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lions Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lions Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company's stock.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company's principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard's integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seaboard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seaboard wasn't on the list.

While Seaboard currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here