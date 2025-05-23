Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the data storage provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company's previous close.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.37.

NASDAQ STX traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,895,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.32. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

