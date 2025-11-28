SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Stock Price Up 8.7% - What's Next?

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.5450. 3,831,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 20,151,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised SEALSQ from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEALSQ during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in SEALSQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company's stock.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

