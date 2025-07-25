Sean M. Gillen Sells 18,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,392,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,726,787.16. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AAR Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.44. 382,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.63 and a beta of 1.44. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $86.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. AAR's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised AAR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $83.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,885 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $235,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,694 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 10,454.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 62,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AAR by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,173 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

