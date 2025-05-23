Seaport Res Ptn Reduces Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.25. Seaport Res Ptn has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers' current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers' Q4 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.29.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

