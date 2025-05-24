Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Down 1.6% - Here's What Happened

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 10,675,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 13,258,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.47 ($0.03).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephane Vedie purchased 619,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,390 ($16,772.71). 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world's most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities. A focus on ‘mission critical' applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world's most recognisable brands.

Further Reading

