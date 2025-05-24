Free Trial
→ Was $49. Now $7. (not for long) (From Timothy Sykes) (Ad)

Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Down 1.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2025
Seeing Machines logo with Computer and Technology background

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 10,675,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 13,258,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.47 ($0.03).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Stephane Vedie bought 619,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,390 ($16,765.90). 13.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world's most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities. A focus on ‘mission critical' applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world's most recognisable brands.

Further Reading

Should You Invest $1,000 in Seeing Machines Right Now?

Before you consider Seeing Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seeing Machines wasn't on the list.

While Seeing Machines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 AI Stocks to Invest in Today: Capitalizing on AI and Tech Trends in 2025 Cover
7 AI Stocks to Invest in Today: Capitalizing on AI and Tech Trends in 2025

Discover the top 7 AI stocks to invest in right now. This exclusive report highlights the companies leading the AI revolution and shaping the future of technology in 2025.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

These 5 Small Stocks Could Deliver Huge Returns
ACT FAST! Congress Is POURING Into This Stock
The Hottest AI Stock You Haven’t Bought Yet

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines