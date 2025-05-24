Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Trading Down 1.6% - Time to Sell?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). Approximately 10,675,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 13,258,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.47 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68. The company has a market cap of £151.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.15.

In other news, insider Stephane Vedie acquired 619,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,390 ($16,772.71). Company insiders own 13.37% of the company's stock.

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world's most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities. A focus on ‘mission critical' applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world's most recognisable brands.

