SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Trading Down 4.1% - Here's What Happened

Shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF - Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 1,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEGXF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised SEGRO to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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SEGRO Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About SEGRO

SEGRO PLC OTCMKTS: SEGXF is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

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