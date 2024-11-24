Seldon Capital LP Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Seldon Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares makes up about 1.9% of Seldon Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seldon Capital LP's holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the bank's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 459 shares of the bank's stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 315 shares of the bank's stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,353.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2,016.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,890.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,363.97 and a 52 week high of $2,363.90.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $55.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 187.88 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares's payout ratio is 3.76%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

