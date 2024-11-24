Seldon Capital LP Makes New $14.63 Million Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,095 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,633,000. Talen Energy comprises approximately 8.3% of Seldon Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Seldon Capital LP owned 0.16% of Talen Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the second quarter worth $278,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLN stock opened at $214.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $222.49.

TLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

